Simmons (quadriceps) is expected to be activated off injured reserve ahead of the Broncos' matchup with the Chargers on Monday Night Football, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Simmons has been out since Week 1 while dealing with a quadriceps injury, but he will likely return to the field for Monday's Week 6 contest versus Los Angeles. The safety produced nine tackles and recovered a fumble in the Broncos' season-opener prior to getting hurt. Simmons will provide a big boost to Denver's secondary after he compiled 80 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, 12 pass deflections and five interceptions over 17 games in 2021.