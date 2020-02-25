Broncos' Justin Simmons: Expecting franchise tag
Simmons anticipates receiving the franchise tag, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Simmons suggested he doesn't mind, mentioning the Broncos' recent history of working out long-term contracts after they've used the tag on a player. The tag number should land around $12.7 million for a safety, with Simmons presumably aiming higher in terms of AAV on a long-term deal. PFF graded him as the NFL's No. 2 safety in 2019, when he played 99.7 percent of defensive snaps and piled up 93 tackles, 15 pass defenses and four interceptions. The 26-year-old has picked off two or more passes in each of his four seasons with Denver.
