Simmons recorded four tackles (two solo), an interception and a pass defensed across 70 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Chargers.

Simmons secured the Broncos first takeaway of the 2019 season, as he intercepted a tipped Philip Rivers pass. The safety has been an iron man all season, as he has not missed a single defensive rep. He'll look to continue that streak Sunday against the Titans.

