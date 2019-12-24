Play

Simmons recorded five tackles during Sunday's 27-17 victory over the Lions.

Considered a Pro Bowl snub by many, Simmons again was an impactful piece of the Broncos' defensive efforts even if his production may not reflect it. Simmons is now up to 89 tackles on the year and will need eight more during Sunday's season finale to match his career-high total from last season (97).

