The Broncos have placed their franchise tag on Simmons, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

The move was expected, with the report noting that the one-year tag for safeties is expected to be worth about $11.5 million. Additionally, look for Simmons and the Broncos to continue to work toward agreeing on a long-term deal in advance of the July 15 deadline to do so. The 26-year-old logged 93 total tackles and four picks in 16 contests last season.