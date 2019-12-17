Simmons snagged his fourth pick of the season in the Broncos' 23-3 loss to the Chiefs.

Simmons also recorded eight tackles (six solo) to go along with his interception. The 26-year-old was one of four Broncos defenders to play all 68 snaps. He will have two more games to attempt add to his interception total starting with the team's Week 16 matchup versus the Lions.