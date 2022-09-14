Simmons (quadriceps) is in line to be placed on injured reserve, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday that Simmons is going to miss some time, so it isn't shocking to see the veteran safety headed for IR. With the move, he'll be forced to miss at least four games, so the earliest he could return would be Oct. 17 against the Chargers. Simmons has been a full-time starter since 2018, so his prolonged absence will be a huge blow to Denver's secondary. In Simmons' absence, P.J. Locke, Caden Sterns and Delarrin Turner-Yell are all candidates for increased roles.