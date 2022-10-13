Head coach Nathanial Hackett said he hopes Simmons (quadriceps) can return to the 53-man roster in time for Monday's game against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Simmons was designated to return from IR on Tuesday after missing the minimum four weeks, which opened up the possibility for him to return Monday. However, he will still need to be added to the 53-man roster if he's going to play. If he's unable to suit up, he'll still have two more weeks before needing to be added to the active roster.