Broncos' Justin Simmons: Hurts ankle Sunday
Simmons injured his ankle during Sunday's game against the Jets and is questionable to return, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Simmons was able to walk off under his own power, but he was clearly affected by his right leg. The second-year pro has 69 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions this season, and he'll be replaced by a rotation of Jamal Carter and Will Parks for the time being.
