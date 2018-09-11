Broncos' Justin Simmons: Impressive in Week 1
Simmons recorded four tackles (three solo), a pass defensed and an interception across 57 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.
Simmons showed his athleticism as he jumped high in the air to secure an interception late in the third quarter. The safety only recorded two interceptions all of last season, a threshold he'll look to pass this season.
