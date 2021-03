Simmons and the Broncos have reached an agreement on a four-year, $61 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports,

The report notes that the star safety's new deal includes $35 million in guaranteed money. In his fifth season with the Broncos, the 2016 third-rounder racked up an IDP-worthy 96 tackles and five picks. Simmons is now slated to reprise his role as the team's starting free safety for the foreseeable future.