Broncos' Justin Simmons: Interception in loss
Simmons recorded five tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.
Simmons' interception was his second of the year, tying his total from all of 2017. His pick was a bright spot for a Denver secondary that allowed four passing touchdowns. The Broncos will have their hands full again in Week 9, when they'll take on the Texans.
