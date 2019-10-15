Broncos' Justin Simmons: Intercepts Mariota
Simmons recorded four total tackles, an interception, and a pass defensed during Sunday's 16-0 win over the Titans.
Marcus Mariota scrambled away from pressure and launched a pass downfield to attempt a third-down conversion midway through the third quarter. Simmons jumped it for the interception, setting the Broncos up in Tennessee territory for what ended up being the game's lone touchdown. Simmons now has interceptions in back-to-back games patrolling the back end of Vic Fangio's defense. He'll be counted on again Thursday against a potent Kansas City attack.
