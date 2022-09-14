Denver placed Simmons (quadriceps) on injured reserve Wednesday, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports.

Simmons notched nine tackles and recovered a fumble in Monday's 17-16 loss in Seattle, but he injured his quad late in the contest and will now be forced to miss at least four games as a result of landing on IR. Until Simmons is ready to return, Caden Sterns is expected to step in as a new starter in the secondary for Denver alongside Kareem Jackson.

