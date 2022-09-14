Denver placed Simmons (quadriceps) on its injured reserve list Wednesday, Ben Swanson of DenverBroncos.com reports.
It's a disappointing development for the Broncos and Simmons, especially after he notched nine tackles and a fumble recovery Monday at Seattle. Now, he'll be forced to miss at least the next four games. Until he's ready to return, P.J. Locke, Caden Sterns and Delarrin Turner-Yell will be forced to fill in. Cornerback Essang Bassey was also elevated from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Headed for injured reserve•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Set to miss some time•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Impressive in 2021•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Effective against Bengals•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Reels in another interception•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Notches another interception•