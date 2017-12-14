Broncos' Justin Simmons: Lands on IR
The Broncos placed Simmons (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Simmons suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Jets, and although the injury was initially believed to be minor, it will cost him the final three games of the season. The 24-year-old finishes his second season with 68 tackles (49 solo), a sack and two interceptions in 13 games, with 2016 sixth-round pick Will Parks filling in at strong safety for the Broncos.
More News
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Day-to-day with high-ankle sprain•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Will undergo MRI exam Monday•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Won't return Sunday•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Hurts ankle Sunday•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Takes pick to paydirt•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Leads team in tackles•
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.