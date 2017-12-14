The Broncos placed Simmons (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Simmons suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Jets, and although the injury was initially believed to be minor, it will cost him the final three games of the season. The 24-year-old finishes his second season with 68 tackles (49 solo), a sack and two interceptions in 13 games, with 2016 sixth-round pick Will Parks filling in at strong safety for the Broncos.