Broncos' Justin Simmons: Leads team in tackles
Simmons recorded 11 solo tackles to lead the way for the Broncos in Sunday's loss to the Giants.
It was easily Simmons most productive day of the season, as his previous high was just six tackles in two separate contests. He was on the field for all 54 defensive snaps, and figures to continue being heavily involved going forward.
