Simmons (hip) did not practice Thursday, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.

Simmons was unable to practice Wednesday as well, putting the 29-year-old's availability for Sunday's game against the Dolphins in doubt. Considering the importance of the star safety to the Broncos' defense, it's possible he could play without logging a practice this week, but it would still likely increase his chances if he could participate Friday. If he's ultimately unable to play, Delarrin Turner-Yell would likely step into a starting role.