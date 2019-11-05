Simmons recorded eight tackles and two tackles for loss during Sunday' 24-19 win over Cleveland.

The Broncos have lost three games after relinquishing the lead in the final moments of the game this season, so fans were sweating Sunday as the Browns were marching down the field for what could have been a game-winning touchdown. Instead, Simmons cut into the backfield on a Browns' third-and-short, taking Nick Chubb down for a three-yard loss and forcing Cleveland into an unsuccessful fourth-down conversion. Despite a mediocre record, the Broncos head into the bye as the league's fourth-ranked defense. Simmons has arguably been the Broncos best player, tied for the team lead with 53 tackles and leading Denver with two interceptions and nine passes defensed.