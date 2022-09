Simmons (quadriceps) will likely miss just the minimum of four weeks while on IR, according to the head coach Nathanial Hackett, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Simmons' four-week absence from the Broncos secondary is certainly a negative for the defense, however a minimal stay on IR should at least lessen the blow of the veteran's absence. Until Simmons can return, Caden Sterns will fill in at free safety, beginning in Week 2 when the Broncos host the Texans.