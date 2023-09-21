Simmons (hip) did not participate in Denver's practice Wednesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Simmons popped up on the injury report Wednesday with a hip injury, putting his status for their upcoming game against the Dolphins in doubt. The Broncos will hope their star safety will be good to go Sunday, but if he's unable to play Delarrin Turner-Yell will likely get the start.
