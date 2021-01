Simmons totaled three tackles, two passes defensed and an interception during Sunday's 32-31 loss to Las Vegas.

Though the Broncos' depleted defense couldn't hold the late lead, Simmons individually ended the season on a high note, defensing multiple passes for the first time in six games and picking up his career-high fifth interception. His final word heading into an offseason in which he is likely to garner top-dollar was a strong one.