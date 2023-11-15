Simmons recorded five tackles (two solo), one interception and a forced fumble in Monday's 24-22 win over the Bills.

Simmons continued his solid 2023 campaign, recording his third interception through seven games. The veteran's five total tackles were also tied for the third-most among Denver defenders Monday. Simmons continues to be a difference maker on what is an improving Broncos defense. The 29-year-old safety will look to continue his role as a strong defensive contributor when the Broncos host the Vikings in Week 11.