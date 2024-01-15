Simmons recorded 70 tackles (53 solo), including one sack, three interceptions, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over 15 contests during the 2023 campaign.

Simmons led all Broncos defenders with three interceptions in his eighth season in Denver. The 30-year-old safety turned in another solid season as an integral part of the Broncos' improving defense, recording the fourth-most tackles on the team in 2023. Simmons will enter the final year of his current contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025. The veteran will look to continue his impressive play and remain a key member of Denver's defense next season.