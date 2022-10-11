Simmons (quadriceps) is expected to begin practicing this week, according to head coach Nathanial Hackett, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Simmons has been on IR since Sept. 14, and has already missed the minimum four weeks of action. He was considered likely to only miss the minimal amount of time, so a return this week wouldn't be a surprise. However, he still needs to be designated to return from injured reserve, which will then open up a three-week window of practice time before he needs to be placed on the active roster.