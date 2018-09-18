Broncos' Justin Simmons: Nine tackles in win
Simmons recorded nine tackles (eight solo) across 65 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Raiders.
Simmons led the Broncos in tackles on Sunday and played every down on defense. The third-year pro is quickly establishing himself as a leader in the team's secondary and will look to keep up the high level of play Sunday against the Ravens.
