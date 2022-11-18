Simmons doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Simmons logged a full practice Friday following back-to-back limited sessions to start Week 11 prep and is in line to suit up Sunday after missing Week 10 due to a knee injury. Across four appearances, the safety has totaled 23 tackles and one interception while playing every single defensive snap.