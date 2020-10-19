Simmons recorded eight solo tackles and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 18-12 win over the Patriots.
Simmons hasn't left the field on defense this season, and the fifth-year safety is averaging seven tackles per game while adding two pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery. His work in pass coverage is less appealing, as he's allowed a 121.5 passer rating and three touchdowns when targeted this season. That's irrelevant for fantasy purposes, however, and Simmons continues to be a consistent contributor in that realm.
