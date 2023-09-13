Simmons recorded four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Raiders.

Simmons was hindered by a groin injury in mid-August, but he appears to have left that behind him as he played all 55 of Denver's defensive snaps in Week 1. The safety is coming off of a 2022 campaign where he compiled 69 tackles, his lowest since 2017, so he'll look to return to form this season.