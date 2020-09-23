Simmons recorded eight tackles, two passes defensed, a tackle for loss and an interception during Sunday's 26-21 loss in Pittsburgh.

While Broncos were dropping like flies, Simmons helped keep Denver in the game, leading the team in tackles while jumpstarting a comeback bid to begin the second half. On the Steelers' opening drive, Big Ben took a shot down field and Simmons clawed it down for a one-handed interception, handing the Broncos a short field and setting up a field goal. This season has started as about as poorly as it could for Denver from an injury perspective, but Simmons should be able to help keep the secondary afloat until players like A.J. Bouye are able to return to the fold.