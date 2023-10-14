Simmons registered five tackles (all solo) and intercepted a pass in a loss to Kansas City on Thursday Night Football.

Simmons took advantage of a poor pass by Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter, picking off the star quarterback on Denver's goal line to thwart a potential scoring drive. The pickoff was the first of the campaign for Simmons, who tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions last season. The safety has been nursing a hip injury but was able to line up for all of Denver's defensive snaps Thursday.