Simmons (groin) returned to practice Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Simmons had been out of action for a little over two weeks after tweaking his groin in practice. His return is certainly good news for the Denver secondary, and he'll now have multiple weeks to get ready for the team's Week 1 contest against the Raiders.
