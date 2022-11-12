Simmons (knee) is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Titans, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Simmons popped up with a sprained knee coming off Denver's Week 9 bye and did not practice Wednesday. However, he logged back-to-back limited sessions Thursday and Friday, leaving availability against Tennessee up in the air. Simmons played 100 percent of his team's defensive snaps over the previous three games, recording 14 tackles, two passes defended and a pick, so his absence would be a big blow to the back end of the Broncos' defense.