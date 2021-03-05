The Broncos will apply the franchise tag to Simmons on Friday, Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado reports.
Simmons, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent, will receive a franchise tag after having another impressive year with Denver. Tallying 96 tackles (77 solo) and nine pass breakups, the 27-year-old has more than proved to be a reliable safety option for the team.
