The Broncos will apply the franchise tag to Simmons on Friday, Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado reports.

Simmons, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent, will receive a franchise tag after having another impressive year with Denver. Tallying 96 tackles (77 solo) and nine pass breakups, the 27-year-old has more than proved to be a reliable safety option for the team.

More News