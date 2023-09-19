Simmons recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Commanders.

Simmons' 10 tackles led all Broncos defenders Sunday. Through two games, the 29-year-old safety has recorded the second-most tackles on Denver's defense, trailing only Josey Jewell. Simmons will look to continue his solid start to the 2023 campaign when the Broncos visit the Dolphins in Week 3.