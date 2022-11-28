Simmons tallied nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 23-10 loss the Panthers.
Simmons led the Broncos defense in tackles Sunday, with his nine tackles matching his season-high. In six games played, the veteran safety has amassed 34 total tackles, two passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery. Simmons will look to build off his solid performance when the Broncos visit the Ravens in Week 13.
