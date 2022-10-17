site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-justin-simmons-returning-monday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Returning Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Simmons (quadriceps) was officially added to the 53-man roster and will play Monday against the Chargers.
Simmons hasn't played since suffering the injury in Week 1 against Seattle. The return of the Pro-Bowl safety will be a boost to the Broncos defense Monday night.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 22 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read