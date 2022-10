Simmons (quadriceps) was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Simmons was able to practice with the team Tuesday as a result, and he could return to play as soon as Monday against the Chargers. However, he will need to be activated to the 53-man roster before then, which the team now has three weeks to do. The Pro Bowler's return to the Broncos secondary will certainly be a boost to the team's defense when it does happen.