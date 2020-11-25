Simmons recorded seven tackles, two passes defensed and an interception during Sunday's 20-13 win over Miami.

Following a Melvin Gordon fumble, the Dolphins were driving to tie up the game in the closing moments of the fourth quarter when Simmons stepped in front of a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass to the end zone -- sealing the game. It was Simmons' third pick in his past four games and made up for an interception that he had earlier in the game that was called back on a teammate's holding call. Simmons ranks third in the league with four interceptions on the season and will be a test for Taysom Hill, making his second start Sunday.