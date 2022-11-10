Simmons (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Simmons missed Wednesday's session entirely as a result of a knee sprain, but his ability to return in limited fashion Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday versus the Titans. The 28-year-old will have one more shot Friday to practice fully, but after playing every defensive snap in Week 8 against Jacksonville, it would be somewhat surprising to see Simmons sidelined this weekend.