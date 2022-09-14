Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday that Simmons (quadriceps) is going to miss some time, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Simmons finished the season opener with nine tackles across 49 defensive snaps. The veteran defensive back has been a full-time starter since 2017, so his absence will be a huge blow to Denver's secondary. In his absence, P.J. Locke, Caden Sterns and Delarrin Turner-Yell are all candidates for increased roles.