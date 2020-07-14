Simmons signed his one-year, $11.44 million franchise tender Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Simmons technically has until Wednesday to negotiate a long-term contract extension with the Broncos that would replace the tender, but he appears content to play out the 2020 season on an expiring deal. The 26-year-old safety is coming off a banner 2019 campaign in which he notched 93 tackles, 15 pass breakups and four interceptions over 16 games.
