Simmons recorded eight tackles, a pass defensed and an interception during Sunday's 20-3 loss in Buffalo.

Josh Allen was looking to jumpstart a Buffalo drive minutes before the half when he air-mailed the ball over his receiver's head and into the waiting arms of Simmons, who returned the ball for an additional eight yards. On a Broncos team that has taken its lumps, Simmons has proven to be a budding star with a team-leading three interceptions and at least seven tackles in four of his last five games. Next up is a matchup against Philip Rivers -- owner of the league's fourth-highest interception rate -- and the Chargers, against whom Simmons recorded an interception in Week 5.

