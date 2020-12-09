site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Sure tackling continues
Simmons finished with eight tackles (five solo) and a tackle for loss in Sunday's 22-16 loss to Kansas City.
Simmons finished second on the team in tackles behind fellow safety Kareem Jackson (10). He has 76 tackles with four games to play, putting Simmons on tack to top 90 for a third consecutive season.
