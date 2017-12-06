Broncos' Justin Simmons: Takes pick to paydirt
Simmons had seven tackles (four solo) and a pick-six in Sunday's 35-9 loss to the Dolphins.
Simmons scored the Broncos only touchdown in Week 13, and it was his first career score. Even without his work in coverage, Simmons averages 5.8 tackles per game, making him a mediocre fantasy safety.
