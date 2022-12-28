Simmons recorded nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Rams.
Simmons, who once again played every defensive snap this past weekend versus the Rams, matched his previous season high with nine stops in Week 16. The 29-year-old is now in line to continue serving as a key piece within the Broncos' secondary when the team travels to Kansas City come New Year's Day.
More News
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Records nine tackles in loss•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: No injury designation•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Considered day-to-day•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Not playing Sunday•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Unlikely to play Sunday•