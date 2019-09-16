Simmons recorded nine tackles during Sunday's 16-14 loss to Chicago.

Simmons was flying all over the field Sunday, drawing praise for both his tight coverage and run support. The turnovers haven't come yet, but Denver has been playing from behind for much of the start of the season. If and when the Broncos start getting leads, Simmons will be able to be the ballhawk head coach Vic Fangio had envisioned this offseason.

