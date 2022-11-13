Simmons (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans but is considered unlikely to play, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post report.

Per Gabriel, Simmons who logged limited participation in practices Thursday and Friday, is progressing from the sprained knee he suffered in Week 8, but he'll wind up missing the Broncos' first game out of a bye week. Expect Simmons to be included on the Broncos' inactive list, which will be released approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. P.J. Locke is lined up to start at safety in Simmons' stead.