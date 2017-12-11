Simmons (ankle) had a boot on his left ankle following Sunday's 23-0 win over the Jets, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Simmons will undergo an MRI exam on Monday to determine the severity of the injury after being sustained the ankle injury Sunday. The second-year safety will hope for favorable news and perhaps a return to practice later this week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop