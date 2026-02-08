Broncos' Justin Strnad: Career-best numbers in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strnad recorded 58 tackles (23 solo), including 4.5 sacks, and three passes defensed, including one interception, across 16 games with Denver in 2025.
Strnad finished his fifth season with Denver, recording career highs in sacks, passes defensed and interceptions. The 29-year-old linebacker saw ample playing time this season with fellow linebacker Dre Greenlaw missing multiple games this season due to injury. Strnad will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and his high level of play should make him an attractive option for teams around the league looking to bolster their linebacker corps.
